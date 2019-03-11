Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In what surely didn’t come as a surprise to many, Fox News host Tucker Carlson was recorded making misogynistic remarks about women, making light of statutory rape, using the c-word, and just general horribleness in unearthed audio footage. The comments were made between 2006 and 2011 to Florida shock jock “Bubba the Love Sponge” (of the Hulk Hogan/Gawker sex tape fame) and picked up by Media Matters For America, which quickly went viral on Sunday evening:

Carlson, who was hired by Fox News in 2009, also used sexist language to talk about women, including then-co-workers at NBC and public figures. He referred to Martha Stewart’s daughter Alexis Stewart as “cunty,” called journalist Arianna Huffington a “pig,” and labeled Britney Spears and Paris Hilton “the biggest white whores in America.” He also said that women enjoy being told to “be quiet and kind of do what you’re told” and that they are “extremely primitive.”

Carlson’s comments are naturally not going over super well, especially when you consider the fact that he called for Samantha Bee to lose her show when she used the same c-word in regards to Ivanka Trump last year. In his typical style, Carlson offered a non-apology apology, chalking the incident up as being caught “saying something naughty on a radio show more than a decade ago.”

But considering the fact that just days before, Carlson called out Joe Biden on his show for something he said in 1975, people weren’t buying it. Not to mention when you factor in the sheer severity of the misogyny, people are calling for the slack-jawed host’s immediate firing on Twitter with the hashtag #FireTuckerCarlson, in addition to threats of boycotting his sponsors.