Hailey Bieber has been trending a lot these days, but not for her famous husband or modeling. It was for her response to the discourse surrounding nepotism in the media and entertainment industry.

In December, Vulture released an article titled “Year Of The Nepo Baby,” which sparked a major debate about “nepo babies” that have become famous, including Euphoria‘s Maude Apatow (who is the daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann), Maya Hawke of Stranger Things, ( the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman), and more. The 26-year-old model, who is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, offered her own cheeky response to the online discourse with an interesting fashion statement.

Bieber was seen around town in LA, wearing a plain white tee with the logo “Nepo Baby” on it. Some people loved it, like actress Gwyneth Paltrow. In the comment section of InStyle’s official Instagram that noted Bieber’s look, Paltrow implied that she’d even consider wearing one herself.

“I might need a few of these,” the star commented.

UK singer-songwriter Charli XCX also joined in, writing, ” I respect the nepo baby t-shirt attempt.” The comments were flooded with hilarious responses to the singer’s tweet, wondering if it was an attempt to shade the model.

i respect the nepo baby tshirt attempt — Charli (@charli_xcx) January 8, 2023

“Attempt,” one person wrote with a laughing meme.

“[I’m] hooting n’ hollering at Charli being as messy as us,” another wrote, alongside a Wendy Williams meme.

hooting n hollering at charli being as messy as us pic.twitter.com/YEV7RkSNLa — cherrrr (@burnoutelbow) January 8, 2023

Others compared Hailey’s shirt with an old Charli XCX SSENSE shirt that read, “They don’t build statues of critics.”

“Some people just don’t have that IT factor, y’know?” another person tweeted.

Some people just don’t have that IT factor, y’know? pic.twitter.com/XJ9sLOcAdb — 💥CRASH💥 (@chromaticadlx) January 8, 2023

Charli XCX is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.