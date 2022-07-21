Ethel Cain‘s colossal debut Preacher’s Daughter immediately proved her as one of the most fascinating rising pop stars at the moment. She’s quickly gained a big, devoted following, and now she’s blessing them with a video for her much-loved track “American Teenager.”

“I was lucky enough to spend the weekend with one of my favorite people Silken Weinberg, who flew down to Florida and spent a couple days with me in my hometown, running around getting sunburnt and riding bikes to the high school football field in town,” Cain said about the video. “I dug my mom’s old cheerleading uniform out of the closet for the occasion. Looking at old pictures of my mom when she was my age cheering on that same football field was a huge inspiration when I was writing the song, so it only felt correct to play in her footsteps for the video. We shot it on the same camera we shot the ‘God’s Country’ video on, trying to avoid any strict rules and just have a good time and shoot what felt natural and true to the essence of the song.”

In the caption of the video on YouTube, Cain added in parentheses that she wanted to pay homage to “to the gods of midwest emo. American Football forever!”

Watch the video above.