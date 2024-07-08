One of the best series on the internet is Letterboxd’s “Four Favorites.” The concept is simple: have someone in the movie-making industry — an actor, actress, director, screenwriter, etc. — name their four favorite films of all time. Paul Giamatti picked Barry Lyndon, The Third Man, Rosemary’s Baby, and The French Connection, for instance, while Emma Stone selected City Lights, Network, Mickey and Nicky, and The Fireman’s Ball.

Recently, Letterboxd asked the cast of A24’s MaXXXine to share their four favorites. Halsey quickly named Portrait Of A Lady On Fire, director Céline Sciamma’s 2019 historical romance starring Noémie Merlant and Adèle Haenel that was correctly in the top 30 of Sight and Sound‘s prestigious greatest films ever list. The “I Am Not A Woman, I’m A God” singer loves Portrait so much, she even has her “favorite frame from the film” tattooed on her arm (as well as a Spirited Away tattoo, speaking of masterpieces).

For her three other favorites, Halsey went with The Great Image, Pierrot le Fou, and Lilo And Stitch. Taste!

The singer and actress also recently shared her apprecation for MaXXXine, the third film in director Ti West’s X trilogy. “It was an absolute dream to be a part of this incredible cinematic universe, and to work with / witness such an unbelievable cast and crew at the hands of the great Ti West. And absolute icon Mia Goth,” she wrote on social media. “I worked on this film during a rollercoaster time in my life and I will always cherish the memories of this set.”

You can watch the MaXXXine cast’s “four favorites” video below.