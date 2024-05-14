May has been major so far for NIKI: The 88rising artist announced her upcoming album Buzz and today (May 14), she unveiled the biggest tour of her career. Read on to learn more about tickets.
How To Buy Tickets For NIKI’s 2024 World Tour
For North American, UK, and European dates, there’s an artist pre-sale starting on May 15 at 10 a.m. local time, and additional pre-sales will run before the general on-sale beginning May 17 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets for shows in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand will go on sale at a later date.
Find more information about tickets for all markets at nikizefanya.com.
Check out the full list of tour dates below.
NIKI’s 2025 And 2025 Tour Dates
09/05/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
09/07/2024 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
09/08/2024 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
09/12/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
09/13/2024 — New York City, NY @ SummerStage in Central Park
09/16/2024 — Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/17/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
09/19/2024 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
09/20/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheatre
09/21/2024 — Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
09/25/2024 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
09/27/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
09/29/2024 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
10/01/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
10/03/2024 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
10/08/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
10/10/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan
10/11/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
10/14/2024 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
10/17/2024 — Portland, OR @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds
10/18/2024 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater at Lumen Field
10/19/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
10/27/2024 — Brussels, BE @ La Madeleine
10/29/2024 — Cologne, DE @ Palladium
11/01/2024 — Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
11/02/2024 — Rotterdam, NL @ Poppodium 013
11/06/2024 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester
11/07/2024 — London, UK @ OVO Arena, Wembley
11/10/2024 — Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre
02/09/2025 — Hong Kong
02/11/2025 — Manila
02/12/2025 — Manila
02/14/2025 — Jakarta
02/15/2025 — Jakarta
02/18/2025 — Singapore
02/20/2025 — Taipei
02/22/2025 — Bangkok
02/25/2025 — Kuala Lumpur
02/26/2025 — Kuala Lumpur
03/05/2025 — Perth, AU
03/07/2025 — Brisbane, AU
03/09/2025 — Sydney, AU
03/13/2025 — Melbourne, AU
03/15/2025 — Auckland, NZ
Buzz is out 8/9 via 88rising. Find more information here.