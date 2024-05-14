How To Buy Tickets For NIKI’s 2024 World Tour

For North American, UK, and European dates, there’s an artist pre-sale starting on May 15 at 10 a.m. local time, and additional pre-sales will run before the general on-sale beginning May 17 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets for shows in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand will go on sale at a later date.

Find more information about tickets for all markets at nikizefanya.com.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.

NIKI’s 2025 And 2025 Tour Dates

09/05/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

09/07/2024 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

09/08/2024 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

09/12/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

09/13/2024 — New York City, NY @ SummerStage in Central Park

09/16/2024 — Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/17/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

09/19/2024 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

09/20/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheatre

09/21/2024 — Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

09/25/2024 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

09/27/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

09/29/2024 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

10/01/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

10/03/2024 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

10/08/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

10/10/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

10/11/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

10/14/2024 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

10/17/2024 — Portland, OR @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds

10/18/2024 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater at Lumen Field

10/19/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

10/27/2024 — Brussels, BE @ La Madeleine

10/29/2024 — Cologne, DE @ Palladium

11/01/2024 — Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

11/02/2024 — Rotterdam, NL @ Poppodium 013

11/06/2024 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester

11/07/2024 — London, UK @ OVO Arena, Wembley

11/10/2024 — Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre

02/09/2025 — Hong Kong

02/11/2025 — Manila

02/12/2025 — Manila

02/14/2025 — Jakarta

02/15/2025 — Jakarta

02/18/2025 — Singapore

02/20/2025 — Taipei

02/22/2025 — Bangkok

02/25/2025 — Kuala Lumpur

02/26/2025 — Kuala Lumpur

03/05/2025 — Perth, AU

03/07/2025 — Brisbane, AU

03/09/2025 — Sydney, AU

03/13/2025 — Melbourne, AU

03/15/2025 — Auckland, NZ

Buzz is out 8/9 via 88rising. Find more information here.