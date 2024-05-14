With her new album Buzz coming out on August 9 via 88rising, Indonesian singer-songwriter NIKI has announced the dates for her massive world tour. Kicking off on September 5 in Toronto, the tour will encompass 41 cities, including NIKI’s hometown, Jakarta, and dates in Europe, the Philippines, China, and Australia.

Tickets for shows in North America go on sale starting Friday, May 17 at 10am local time. A presale for Citi card members starts today and runs through Thursday, May 16. An artist presale starts on Wednesday, May 15 at 10am local time. You can find more information at nikizefanya.com. See below for the tour dates.