Uproxx was big on NIKI’s 2022 album Nicole, and now the 88rising artist has a new one on the way: Buzz is set to drop on August 9.

Ahead of then, NIKI shared a video for a new single, “Too Much Of A Good Thing.” The tune is carried by a slinky groove and it sees NIKI sing about her mindset in the midst of a new crush. NIKI co-produced the tune with Ethan Gruska, known for his collaborations with artists like Phoebe Bridgers and Bon Iver.

NIKI says of the song:

“Too Much Of A Good Thing’ is this fun, tongue-in-cheek song about desire, imagination, and the playground of excitement and irreverence they create. It’s about that initial anticipation we all know and love where there’s a little extra pep in your step, which I feel translates even sonically, with that timeless, stroll-along-to-the-tempo groove you get when you are momentarily invincible. I wrote it with my very talented friend Ethan Gruska when I was listening to a lot of Fleetwood Mac and The Beatles, and it was one of the earliest ideas that catalyzed the rest of this album.”

Watch the “Too Much Of A Good Thing” video above and check out the Buzz cover art below.