When NIKI dropped Nicole, her 2022 album, this Uproxx review observed that “it pulsates with this youthful intensity — the way it feels like life-or-death at the time.” That sentiment directly applies to NIKI’s latest single, “24,” out now.

The ballad disguises angst within soft, inviting instrumentals and NIKI’s pristine vocals. NIKI doesn’t waste any time acknowledging the reality most people grapple with daily internally: “Well, what do you know? / Suddenly, you’re older now.”

Throughout the first and second verse, NIKI acutely describes youthful indulgences, such as falling in love (“He’s endless, and on my skin like sand on the shore”), adventure (“You travel the world, swim under a waterfall / You have everything you ever wanted”), and the comforts of home (“The basket of bread’s still warm / And that’s enough for me right now, anyway, at 24”).

“’24’ was heavily inspired by Joni Mitchell’s performance of ‘Both Sides Now’ at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival,” NIKI said in a statement, as per press release. “I came across that performance and was so unbelievably moved by it, it brought me to tears immediately. I felt struck by some lightning bolt of inspiration and just ran to my studio and picked up my guitar and out flowed the words to ’24.'”

The 88rising artist continued, “The song is essentially my attempt at synthesizing my early twenties, and the many humbling things I have learned up to this point in my life — namely, learning to embrace nuance and the idea that life is rarely ever dichotomous. Everyone can be many things at once. Of the many takeaways I’ve gathered since turning 24, I think that’s the most freeing one.”

Listen to “24” above.