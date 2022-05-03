Last year, Justin Bieber released his sixth studio album Justice, though not without some controversy. He has kept up his momentum since then, releasing “Honest,” last week’s collaboration with Houston, Texas-native rapper Don Toliver, and returning to his interest in hip hop. Today, in an interview with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden, Bieber divulged that a new album is in the works already, saying it’s “almost done” and “it should be dropping not too long from now.” He also mentioned that there are a lot of features on it, including John Mayer.

“Wicked guitar solo, so that was really cool for me,” Bieber said. “He’s someone who I’ve looked up to for a long time. So we were at Henson the studio, and I was working on this song and he came in and he’s like, ‘Can I go in the booth?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, bro, go in.’ And so he went in the booth and then he came out and he laid a guitar solo and it was just like, it was mind-blowing to see him actually operate in his gift like that, being able to like see it first-hand, because like he is on another level. It’s insane.”

While there isn’t much other information about the album yet, we’ll almost certainly hear more as its release nears.