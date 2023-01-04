It’s time to get back on the dancefloor. Skrillex is back. What a fantastic way to kick 2023 off.

After nearly nine years, the California DJ and music producer will release his first project, entitled Rumble. The album will be in collaboration with Fred again.. and UK grime MC Flowdan, according to Billboard. A snippet of the upcoming project was posted to his YouTube yesterday (January 2). Skrillex, whose real name is Sonny Moore, made the announcement on New Year’s Day via Twitter, writing “QFF/DGTC 23” in the post’s caption.

In the electronic dance community, the acronyms are meant to stand for the names of a pair of albums that will be coming in 2023.

The producer’s last project was 2014’s Recess, which peaked at No.4 on the Billboard 200 in April of 2014, just as the electronic dance music scene burst onto the mainstream. In 2016, Skrillex snagged two Grammys alongside hitmaker producer Diplo in their duo Jack Ü.

“Skrillex, he’s probably the best producer of electronic music I’ve ever met in my life. He can turn anything into anything on his own terms, the guy is the master,” Diplo told Billboard in 2022.

Rumble will be released on 1/6 via Atlantic Records and Owsla.

Check out the 15-second preview of Rumble above.