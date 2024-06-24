In January 2021, beloved Scottish producer Sophie tragically died from an accidental fall at age 34. Sophie had released her debut studio album, Oil Of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides, in June 2018 and her sophomore LP was “close to completion” at the time of her passing, according to a press release announcing Sophie’s self-titled album on Monday, June 24.

Sophie, which was “finalized by those who hold her closest,” will be “the final Sophie album release” and feature “some of her most cherished collaborators.”

“Reason Why” featuring BC Kingdom and Kim Petras is out now as the lead single.

Listen to “Reason Why” above and read the full press release statement from Sophie’s family below.

“When we, Sophie’s family, took our first steps towards bringing this project to fruition, we contacted the dear friends with whom she envisioned the album. We wrote, ‘We have been finding comfort in the music Sophie left us, it is a gift that we truly cherish as we try to find a way forward, with Sophie forever at the center of our worlds.’ Sophie didn’t often speak publicly of her private life, preferring to put everything she wanted to articulate in her music. It feels only right to share with the world the music she hoped to release, in the belief that we can all connect with her in this, the form she loved most. This album has always told the story of Sophie’s musical journey, a cacophony of skill and creative vision, eclipsing time and genre. Her unique sound world moves at an emotional level, encouraging the listener to intuitively embrace the ever-evolving landscape of light and dark, soft and hard, to the end of self-love and joyful self-acceptance. Emphasizing contradictions of sound and material, Sophie’s work supersedes the pure aural to create the dimension she dreamed of. Now, it holds another poignant meaning; it tells a life story, from mysterious unknown, through wild clublands, to euphoric immateriality. Sophie gave all of herself to her music. It’s here that she can always be found.”

Sophie is out 9/27 via Transgressive/Future Classic. Find more information here.