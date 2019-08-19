Lucha House Party Members Are Teasing Leaving WWE When Their Contracts Expire

08.19.19 32 mins ago

WWE

The Lucha House Party team of Kalisto, Gran Metalik, and Lince Dorado might be some of the most prolific, yet under the radar Superstars in WWE right now. The luchadors are regulars on 205 Live, but also frequently perform on Main Event and Raw.

While Kalisto, Metalik, and Dorado are all clearly talented, one could argue that their abilities are overshadowed by weird Raw booking, though they have had opportunities to shine on 205 Live. In late 2018, they feuded with the Revival in a series of “Lucha House Party Rules” matches, essentially three-on-two (or one) handicap matches in which they were presented as babyfaces while having a numbers advantage. In 2019, they’ve jobbed to Lars Sullivan and The Club on the main roster.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGS205 liveGRAN METALIKKALISTOLUCHA HOUSE PARTYWWEWWE 205 Live
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.19.19 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.13.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.13.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.12.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.06.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.06.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP