Lucha House Party Members Are Teasing Leaving WWE When Their Contracts Expire

WWE

The Lucha House Party team of Kalisto, Gran Metalik, and Lince Dorado might be some of the most prolific, yet under the radar Superstars in WWE right now. The luchadors are regulars on 205 Live, but also frequently perform on Main Event and Raw.

While Kalisto, Metalik, and Dorado are all clearly talented, one could argue that their abilities are overshadowed by weird Raw booking, though they have had opportunities to shine on 205 Live. In late 2018, they feuded with the Revival in a series of “Lucha House Party Rules” matches, essentially three-on-two (or one) handicap matches in which they were presented as babyfaces while having a numbers advantage. In 2019, they’ve jobbed to Lars Sullivan and The Club on the main roster.