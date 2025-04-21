Travis Scott is a big wrestling guy. He has guested on WWE before, and after one appearance, he said being on the WWE stage “might be better” than performing concerts. Well, WrestleMania was this weekend, and sure enough, Scott was there, making a surprise cameo (here’s a video).

As The Independent notes, Scott made a surprise appearance during the Undisputed WWE Championship match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena. After a big entrance, Scott mostly kept to the sidelines until he distracted Rhodes, right as it seemed he was about to win. Scott’s diversion was enough to give Cena the edge and come away with the belt.

The Rock previously told Uproxx of Scott: