Travis Scott is a big wrestling guy. He has guested on WWE before, and after one appearance, he said being on the WWE stage “might be better” than performing concerts. Well, WrestleMania was this weekend, and sure enough, Scott was there, making a surprise cameo (here’s a video).
As The Independent notes, Scott made a surprise appearance during the Undisputed WWE Championship match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena. After a big entrance, Scott mostly kept to the sidelines until he distracted Rhodes, right as it seemed he was about to win. Scott’s diversion was enough to give Cena the edge and come away with the belt.
The Rock previously told Uproxx of Scott:
“I feel like with Travis, he loves the business and loves pro wrestling. He’s a culture guy. Travis Scott is one of the greatest already, of all time. He’s a GOAT, a legend, an icon, he loves the business. We get guys and girls like that who want to come in and who are already tapping into the culture and disrupting culture in their own cool way. They want to come in, have fun at the show. Maybe they want to sit and enjoy or be on camera. But some want to get involved. Some, like Travis, deeply want to get involved.”