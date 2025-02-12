Sexyy Red’s WWE Cameo Was Nearly A Full-Blown Wrestling Role

If not for the demands of rap stardom, WWE could have counted St. Louis native Sexyy Red among its stable of performers last year. In a new interview, Sexyy Red revealed that WWE’s Shawn Michaels offered her “a permanent role” ahead of her string of cameos in 2024, but that due to her busy schedule, she had to settle for hosting the promotion’s Wednesday night minor league show NXT, and popping into various wrestlers’ promotional vignettes.

In the profile for Dazed, Sexyy reinforced the oft-made comparison between rap and wrestling, saying, “Rapping and wrestling are pretty much the same. It’s not quite acting, but it’s kind of acting too, right? Because when we go home and take off all our jewels and gold and remove the costumes we wear, we then have to go right back to reality with our families.”

WWE has made impressive efforts over the past couple of years to reinforce the connection between its product and hip-hop, inviting rappers such as Travis Scott to participate in storylines and ring entrances, and featuring a wealth of pop-ins, such as highlighting a slew of attending rappers during its recent show in Atlanta including 2 Chainz, Lil Yachty, and Quavo. Heroes turned heels New Day even got some cheap heat from a Monday night hometown crowd in LA by dissing Kendrick Lamar (not wise, considering how mercilessly he cooked Drake). Unfortunately, there’s still no word on that Cardi B/Megan Thee Stallion tag team title run, but in wrestling and in hip-hop, anything can happen.