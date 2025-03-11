Earlier this month, Travis Scott continued his foray into the world of wrestling, appearing in the final segment of WWE’s Elimination Chamber event, where he participated in a brutal beatdown of heroic champion Cody Rhodes alongside John Cena and The Rock. During the segment, it seemed an enthusiastic Scott got really into one of his blows, delivering a slap to Cody’s head that reportedly resulted in real-life injuries.

The report transcended target demos, prompting audiences who might not look twice at Cody Rhodes on the street to express their skepticism. After all, isn’t wrestling fake? Not according to the new T-shirts promoted by the WWE and Travis’ Cactus Jack brand — which is, by the way, named after one of WWE vet Mick Foley’s many, many in-ring personas. The shirts feature a black-and-white photo on the back from Elimination Chamber with The Rock, Cena, and Travis all standing side-by-side (Cody, laying prone on the ground, wouldn’t have fit). The front reads, simply, “Wrestling Is Real.”

Travis seems to be having a ball with his WWE association; after accompanying Jey Uso to the ring during the promotion’s Netflix debut, he’s gotten more and more involved, with his song “4×4” soundtracking segments on Smackdown, and expressing his belief that wrestling is even more fun than performing his own music.

We’ll see if he still believes this when he receives his inevitable receipt from Cody the next time the two are in the ring together. Travis wouldn’t be the first musician to make the leap into taking bumps in the squared circle; Bad Bunny participated in a pair of highly lauded matches with Damian Priest, and Snoop Dogg improvised cold-cocking The Miz during WrestleMania in 2023 — although that storyline never did get a resolution. Snoop’s probably too old to be in there taking bumps at this point, but Travis probably wouldn’t mind picking up a few battle scars.

