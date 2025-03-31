It feels like I’ve written some variation on the title of this post at least five times since Travis Scott entered the ring at WWE’s Elimation Chamber and delivered a thunderous slap to the head of prone champion Cody Rhodes at the beginning of the month. The devastating attack resulted insome truly iconic merch, it also reportedly left some brutal-looking bruises on the wrestler’s face — and Travis might want to think twice about setting foot in a WWE ring for the foreseeable future.

While Rhodes apparently shrugged off the injury, telling Complex in a new interview “that’s wrestling,” that doesn’t mean Scott’s safe from retaliation. “I am not mad so much, but I am looking, and my eyes are open for what we inevitably, what we’ll call a ‘receipt’,” Cody said. “If Travis Scott ever makes his way back into the WWE fray, maybe there’s a receipt for Travis. Prior to this though, by the way, I was a Travis Scott fan. I bought those sneakers on [Sneaker Shopping].”

A “receipt,” in behind-the-curtain wrestling parlance, is given to a performer who puts a little too much mustard into an attack. While most wrestling strikes, holds, and throws are at the very least pre-planned or practiced to ensure the performers’ safety, many are very real and painful to the recipient. So, if a blow is delivered with more force than is strictly necessary or agreed-upon to get the point across to the cheap seats, a receipt is a way to let the offender know, “Hey, I felt that. Bring it down a notch.” While Rhodes praised Travis’s enthusiasm, it sounds like the rapper has a reminder to keep it show business coming his way.

As for those Travis Scott Nikes? Cody joked he hasn’t seen them in the house since. Maybe his wife and daughter weren’t too fond of watching Mr. “4×4” smack the champ quite that hard.