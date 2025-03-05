Travis Scott popped up on WWE the other day, and the experience left him contemplating how being on that stage compares to performing concerts.

In a behind-the-scenes video shared by Triple H, the WWE Chief Content Officer asked Scott, “How fun’s that sh*t?” Scott responded by repeating “bro” a bunch of times and continuing, “This might be better than, like, low-key, performing. It was like a whole ‘nother vibe. Yo, it was so crazy.” He added, “I’m already hooked,” and said (with a smile) that he’s going to build wrestling rings in all his homes.

This follows The Rock telling Uproxx at a press conference that Scott is interested in getting in the ring and wrestling: