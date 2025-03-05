Travis Scott popped up on WWE the other day, and the experience left him contemplating how being on that stage compares to performing concerts.
In a behind-the-scenes video shared by Triple H, the WWE Chief Content Officer asked Scott, “How fun’s that sh*t?” Scott responded by repeating “bro” a bunch of times and continuing, “This might be better than, like, low-key, performing. It was like a whole ‘nother vibe. Yo, it was so crazy.” He added, “I’m already hooked,” and said (with a smile) that he’s going to build wrestling rings in all his homes.
This follows The Rock telling Uproxx at a press conference that Scott is interested in getting in the ring and wrestling:
“Yes, absolutely. That’s why we’re doing it. Long gaming. I love Travis. That’s my guy. […] I feel like with Travis, he loves the business and loves pro wrestling. He’s a culture guy. Travis Scott is one of the greatest already, of all time. He’s a GOAT, a legend, an icon, he loves the business. We get guys and girls like that who want to come in and who are already tapping into the culture and disrupting culture in their own cool way. They want to come in, have fun at the show. Maybe they want to sit and enjoy or be on camera. But some want to get involved. Some, like Travis, deeply want to get involved. That’s what you saw tonight.”