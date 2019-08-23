8 Great: Nikki Cross Matches

WWE

8 Great is our new, extremely original listicle series where we take a break from snark and negativity to focus on the positive and list eight of our favorite examples of something great from pro wrestling. Matches, performers, shows – whatever is helping us enjoy wrestling in a particular week, that’s what this feature is all about.

Nikki Cross is probably my favorite wrestler, if I had to pick just one. I’m not saying she’s objectively the best in the business, but the way she presents herself, the storytelling choices she makes, and the way she executes her move set just resonates with me on a deep and personal level. That was true when she was a vicious, cackling monster who was the MVP of Sanity in NXT, and it’s still true now that she’s Alexa Bliss’s socially awkward best friend and tag team partner.

I see some people complaining that her current character doesn’t relate to who she used to be, but I don’t entirely agree. All Nikki ever seemed to want, at the end of the day, was a friend. Even when she was with Sanity, she was constantly reaching out to other women like Asuka and Ruby Riott, not because she was angry or wanted to fight them to prove something, but because she wanted someone to play with.

Even at her most violent, her violence was never angry. To Nikki, violence is fun, and she wants friends who will have fun with her. When you combine that with the series of series of soul-searching online promos she cut after being called up and quickly forgotten on the main roster — culminating in a decision to “step out of the dark” that leads directly into her storyline with Alexa — I think the transition makes plenty of sense for wrestling.

Still, that doesn’t mean I don’t get nostalgic for the kind of matches she used to have on a regular basis. In just over two years on NXT, Nikki was a part of some of the best women’s matches in WWE. She never got to hold the NXT Women’s Championship, but she was consistently in the title picture for much of her time there. For this edition of “8 Great,” I’ve picked 8 Nikki Cross matches that demonstrate how special she is and how well she can work with a variety of opponents. In time, I’m hoping that the work she’s doing with Alexa Bliss leads to a new singles push for Nikki on the Main Roster, but there’s no reason to rush it.

If you want the full Nikki Cross Reality Tour, by the way, you should start with Sanity’s Debut on NXT (October 12, 2016), in which everyone was surprised when the smallest member of the stable turned out to be a girl, and then surprised again when she was the scariest one. The next episode of NXT (October 19) featured Nikki’s debut singles match against a brand new Vanessa Borne. It’s a squash, which is exactly what Nikki needed to start with, but the best and most telling part is when Nikki won’t stop fighting after the match is over, and the rest of Sanity has to literally hold her back. Nikki’s original Main Roster debut is also worth a look. On November 6, 2018, a couple of months before she’d officially get called up, she answered an open challenge from Becky Lynch on the Smackdown UK Tour episode. The match is short, but it’s at the height of Becky’s Fall 2018 bluster, and watching Nikki grab the mic out of the Man’s hand and demand “Play with Nikki!” is pretty great. It’s a debut that really puts Nikki over more than her official Raw debut on January 14, 2019, really did.

But those are really just the runners up. Let’s journey back to May 2017 for the first of 8 great Nikki Cross matches.