8 Great is our extremely original listicle series where we take a break from snark and negativity to focus on the positive, and list eight of our favorite examples of something great from pro wrestling. Matches, performers, shows – whatever is helping us enjoy wrestling in a particular week, that’s what this feature is all about.

This column is about pro wrestling positivity, so this week we wanted to take a minute to show some love to the very good boys and very good girls, yes they are, yes they are so good, who’ve graced pro wrestling TV over the past 40 years. It’s a countdown of some (but not all) of the best dogs in wrestling.

This list is dedicated to actual dogs, by the way, so you won’t be seeing the Junkyard Dog, the Moondogs, Mad Dog Vachon, the Yellow Dog, the Big Dog Roman Reigns, or any other wrestlers with “dog” in their name. Although that sounds like a pretty good followup …

Anyway, please enjoy this list of 8 Great dogs in pro wrestling history. If we didn’t include your favorite on the list, make sure to drop down into the comments section and let us know. All dogs are welcome and will be treated with love and excited, childish typing. YES THEY WILL, YES THEY WILL WITH THEIR CUTE FACES.