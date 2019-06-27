8 Years Ago Today, CM Punk’s Pipe Bomb Changed Wrestling

WWE

It feels like 2019 has been a weird year in wrestling. WWE’s making lots of money, but struggling to get people to watch their TV or come to their shows. Impact is plagued by problems after showing a surprising amount of promise not too long ago. AEW is an entirely new player on the scene, and New Japan is making more inroads to the US as well. But when you think about it, maybe it’s not just 2019 that’s been a weird year in wrestling — maybe this year is just the culmination of the 2010’s, a very unsual decade in wrestling.