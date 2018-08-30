The Wrestling Episode: A-Team, A-Team, Go Go Go!

Amazon

The Wrestling Episode is our cleverly-named feature wherein we watch non-wrestling shows with wrestling episodes and try to figure out what the hell’s going on in them. You’d be surprised how many there are. You can watch the episode on Amazon here. If you have any suggestions on shows that need to be featured in The Wrestling Episode, let us know in our comments section below.

I’ve Never Heard Of The A-Team. What Is It?

In 1972 a crack commando unit was sent to prison by a military court for a crime they didn’t commit. These men promptly escaped from a maximum security stockade to the Los Angeles underground. Today, still wanted by the government, they survive as soldiers of fortune. If you have a problem, if no one else can help, and if you can find them, maybe you can hire the A-Team.

The A-Team was an action-adventure series that aired on NBC from 1983 to 1987, and, per broadcastingcable.com, was created with one of the most coked-out pitches of all time.

“Brandon [Tartikoff, president of NBC’s entertainment division]’s pitch was very strange,” [writer Stephen J.] Cannell remembers. “He said, ‘Have you seen The Road Warrior with Mel Gibson?’ I said yeah, Mad Max. He said, ‘Yeah, but the idea, it’s not that. Have you seen The Dirty Dozen?’ I said, yeah, Lee Marvin. ‘Well, it’s kinda that, but, like Road Warrior, it’s kinda not that.’ And he said, ‘You know that guy Belker on Hill Street Blues?’ I said, yeah, the cop that bites everybody at the booking desk? He said, ‘Yeah, he could be in this show. And you remember Mr. T from the Rocky movie?’ And I said yeah. And Brandon said, ‘Well, he drives the car.’ And that was the pitch.”

The writing team’s response was, What the hell is he talking about?” and three hours later — not a joke — they’d created the show. So … it’s kinda bonkers, and also better if you snort a cafeteria tray full of cocaine before you watch it.

And There’s A Wrestling Episode?

Two, technically. Hulk Hogan became a recurring guest on the show, appearing in two episodes between 1985-1986. Hogan and A-Team star Mr. T bonded over a little thing called WrestleMania in early ’85, and I guess T was like, “hey man, thanks for letting me be on your show and punch Roddy Piper, wanna be on my show and punch character actors for shooting at us and flip over some cars?” I also assume he mentioned how much he loves his mother 75 times in the conversation.

Up first we’ll be tackling the creatively titled Body Slam, in which Hogan must join the A-Team to keep an evil businessman from destroying a Venice Beach boys club. Think of it as a prequel to Hogan doing the exact same thing 10 years later on an episode of Baywatch.