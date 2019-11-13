ACH Quit WWE On Twitter Live, Calling Jordan Myles His ‘Slave Name’

In the comments, ACH — who wants to once again be known as (Super) ACH — called Jordan Myles his “slave name,” and once again accused WWE of being a racist company who hold down and keep back black pro wrestlers.

Here’s the tweet containing the live broadcast. NSFW warning for language inside the video itself, and in the transcription below it.

“As of today, I’d like to officially announce that I quit fuckin’ WWE. I am no longer an employee, I refuse to work for racists … I fucking quit. Fuck them. I hate that fucking company, and everything they fucking stand for. All they did was ever hold our fucking people back, I do this shit for the culture, I don’t need anyone’s fucking permission to do what I want to do. Screw Jordan Myles, don’t ever call me by that slave name, call me ACH, and don’t forget the super, bitch. I quit. Fuck you.”

Later, he added a “PG” version of his statement.

Here is a more PG version of my live announcement: I QUIT! pic.twitter.com/pbvuOWWhGi — Super A.C.H (@GoGoMyles) November 13, 2019

We’ll keep you updated on any further developments, and hope this ends well for somebody.