All Elite Wrestling Announced Double Or Nothing’s First Women’s Match

AEW

The card for All Elite Wrestling‘s May 25 Double or Nothing show is steadily coming together. At the ticket announcement party last week, the previously teased PAC vs. Page was made official and we learned the card will include Jericho vs. Omega II and SCU vs. Cima and two yet-to-be-named wrestlers from OWE. Feuds also kicked off for matches involving the Young Bucks and the Lucha Brothers as well as Nyla Rose and Kylie Rae, two new signees to the women’s division.

As shown by this week’s episode of The Road To Double Or Nothing web series, that standoff between Rose and Rae ended up leading to Double or Nothing’s next officially announced match.