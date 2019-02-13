All Elite Wrestling Announced Double Or Nothing’s First Women’s Match

02.12.19 18 hours ago

AEW

The card for All Elite Wrestling‘s May 25 Double or Nothing show is steadily coming together. At the ticket announcement party last week, the previously teased PAC vs. Page was made official and we learned the card will include Jericho vs. Omega II and SCU vs. Cima and two yet-to-be-named wrestlers from OWE. Feuds also kicked off for matches involving the Young Bucks and the Lucha Brothers as well as Nyla Rose and Kylie Rae, two new signees to the women’s division.

As shown by this week’s episode of The Road To Double Or Nothing web series, that standoff between Rose and Rae ended up leading to Double or Nothing’s next officially announced match.

Around The Web

TAGSAEWAll Elite WrestlingBritt BakerDouble Or Nothing 2019Kylie RaeNyla Rose

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.12.19 1 day ago
The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

02.12.19 1 day ago
The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

02.11.19 2 days ago 2 Comments
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.11.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.11.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.08.19 5 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP