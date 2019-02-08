Since All Elite Wrestling‘s rally in Jacksonville just under one month ago, the burgeoning wrestling promotion has been busy building both its roster and hype for its endeavors. AEW has signed several popular independent wrestlers and is rumored to be going after some bigger names, as well as a TV deal. Additionally, the involvement of Kenny Omega, no longer under contract with NJPW as of the end of January, began to be seriously teased on Being The Elite, with the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion shown being haunted by a ticking sound (in the same way AEW roster members were ahead of the announcement of the promotion’s existence) at the end of the most recent episode.
All Elite Wrestling Announces New Roster Members And Matches For Double Or Nothing
None of these names matter except Kenny Omega (well maybe Pentagon and Fenix).
Omega vs Jericho 2, I don’t know, you want to launch a company to compete with WWE, maybe don’t do it with a rematch?
just dont watch lol
Yes because every single casual wrestling fan with a TV has seen their match from NJPW.