The Best And Worst Of AEW All Out

Hey, Why Wasn’t This Up Earlier? As a quick explanation, the weekend of All Out (and NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff) fell on Labor Day in the United States, meaning we had a rare long weekend off. Due to the wrestling world being filled to the brim with non-stop shows, it took some time to catch up. We apologize for the inconvenience, and assure you that when these weekly shows start up on TNT you’ll have thousands of words to read about them sooner rather than later.

If you’d like to keep up with our ongoing coverage of all things All Elite Wrestling — including the first AEW World Champion, who drank a little too much of the bubbly and lost the physical championship belt — make sure you’re following our AEW tag page.

And now, here’s the long awaited Best and Worst of AEW All Out, originally aired on August 31, 2019.

Best: Jungle Love

Up first is a six-man tag team match pitting three of the most respected veterans of the independent era (Christopher Daniels, Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky) taking on a 6-foot-5 dinosaur who does lucha libre moves and the two tiny jungle sons he hatched from eggs. I think that’s what their deal is supposed to be.

The Jurassic Express of Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy (aka “Jungle” Jack Perry, which they should start calling him permanently), and Marko Stunt is the perfect balance between Lucha Underground experimental pulp and the modern, fun-loving Joey Ryan version of current independent wrestling. They work tremendously because they’re funny and odd to look at, especially if you’re a kid looking for a hook beyond 70s wrestling pathos or “cool guy does cool moves,” and because they aren’t just a goofy concept. They’re a goofy concept that can also go in the ring. If you watched the Luchasaurus hot tag of doom …

… or their Chrono Trigger-style triple tech …

… and weren’t all about this team, I don’t know what to tell you. SCU has been doing yeoman’s work making every opponent they go up against look like the next big thing in wrestling, and if a year goes by and they aren’t the unanimous MVPs of the promotion, I’ll be truly bewildered. This might’ve messed around and ended up my favorite match (or, at least, the match I’ll rewatch the most) of the entire night. Which is saying something, because the rest of the card featured a Rhodes storytelling match, PAC choking out Kenny Omega, and Pentagon just doing front flips non-stop until everyone around him died.