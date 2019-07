AEW

After making two tag team matches for All Out official yesterday on Being The Elite, All Elite Wrestling announced the sixth match for its August 31 pay-per-view today on The Road to AEW All Out web series. Darby Allin vs. Joey Janela vs. Jimmy Havoc is a match between three performers who were far from afraid to get extreme during their time on the independent scene and don’t look like they’re about to stop that now that they’re in AEW.