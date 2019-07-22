All Elite Wrestling Just Made Two Matches Official For All Out

If you watched AEW Fight for the Fallen, you probably already gathered, from match stipulations and challenges made by wrestlers, that the Dark Order vs. Best Friends and a Lucha Brothers vs. Young Bucks ladder match would happen at All Out on August 31. Today’s episode of Being The Elite made those matches official with promos from two of the competing teams.

