Enzo Amore And AEW’s Joey Janela Got Into A Real Fight At A Blink-182 Concert

07.10.19 1 hour ago

WWE

Since he signed with All Elite Wrestling, Joey Janela‘s most notable accomplishment has been main-eventing the new company’s second show against Jon Moxley, getting tacks stuck in his bare feet in the process.

Since his release from WWE, former Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore’s most notable “accomplishments” have been getting kicked out of Survivor Series and, alongside the former Big Cass, taking part in a run-in angle at the ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard show that, according to what sources in both ROH and NJPW have told Uproxx, led to their planned ROH run being scrapped due to poor fan reception and almost no one in either company knowing it was going to happen.

At a Blink-182 concert last night, these two forces of chaos in the wrestling world collided in what turned out to be an anticlimactic shoot fight.

