As the card for All Elite Wrestling‘s All Out comes together, so does the AEW Women’s World Championship picture. With the first champion due to be crowned on the first episode of the new promotion’s TV show on TNT, the first women’s match announced for All Out, a 21-woman pre-show battle royal to be a number one contender, has much higher stakes than those of previous shows. Though there isn’t anything officially on the line yet, it seems very possible that All Out’s second women’s match, Riho vs. Hikaru Shida, could decide the other woman in that first title match.
AEW Announced A Second Women’s Match For All Out
Emily Pratt 08.16.19 55 mins ago
