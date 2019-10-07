That was certainly one way to end a pay-per-view.

In case you missed Sunday’s WWE Hell in a Cell main event, ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt defeated Universal Champion Seth Rollins by disqualification, somehow. Rollins couldn’t put Wyatt down after a dozen or so stomps, so he escalated the violence to include a chair to the head, a ladder to a chair to the head, and repeated tool box shots to the ladder and chair on the head. Not even the Pedigree worked, so Rollins escalated further by using a sledgehammer to hit the pile of weapons, causing an already irate referee to disqualify him in the anything goes, no disqualification Hell in a Cell. This is fine.