Chris Jericho Challenged For His Next NJPW Match At Wrestling Dontaku

NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling‘s two-night Wrestling Dontaku event on May 3-4 featured a variety of notable developments, including Taichi winning the NEVER Openweight Championship, the NJPW debut of El Phantasmo as a new member of the Bullet Club, a vignette teasing that a mysterious British guy might want to stab Juice Robinson, Hiroshi Tanahashi announcing he’ll return to the ring on June 5 (the final Best of the Super Juniors show) after taking time off due to injury, and Dragon Lee and Kazuchika Okada both retaining their titles.

The May 4 show also included the surprising, impending return of former IWGP Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho to the promotion next month for a high-profile match.