The Ins And Outs Of AEW Dark 10/8/19: Tape Machines Are Rolling

Previously on All Elite Wrestling: AEW Dynamite premiered on TNT, with a tightly paced card of pre-announced matches that left very little room for surprises, except for heels attacking everybody after their matches, culminating in a whole faction of heels debuting as the episode ended.

Welcome to the first ever edition of the Ins and Outs of All Elite Wrestling Dark, our coverage of AEW’s YouTube series that showcases the dark matches from the previous week’s Dynamite. I’m stealing the “Ins and Outs” gimmick from Brandon’s column about the TNT series (with his blessing), because it gives what are really just “Best and Worst of AEW” columns their own specific branding.

First of all, you can watch the show here:

And now let’s talk about the Ins and Outs of AEW Dark for October 8, 2019: