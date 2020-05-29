Even though governments both local and foreign are beginning to loosen restrictions, many world citizens are still doing their best to quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic. That apparently includes pro wrestling fans, as well. Despite Raw and Smackdown’s ratings cratering throughout the pandemic, and AEW Dynamite and NXT continuing to battle back and forth for ratings supremacy, when it comes to live pay-per-view events, wrestling fans are apparently showing up en masse.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reports that AEW’s latest pay-per-view, Double Or Nothing, is on track to be the highest-selling event in the nascent company’s history. Current data from B/R Live and FITE TV account for between 100,000-110,000 buys, which is a 10 to 15 percent increase from what AEW Revolution did in February — itself a 10 percent increase from AEW Full Gear last November.