AEW Pay-Per-View Numbers Are Up ‘Over 10 Percent’ Since 2019

All Elite Wrestling ‘s first pay-per-view of 2020 is in the books, and by all accounts — including ours! — AEW Revolution was a smashing success. The show, headlined by Jon Moxley defeating Chris Jericho for the AEW World Championship, took place in front of a sold-out Wintrust Arena in Chicago and was the talk of social media all weekend long. But how does that translate into actual pay-per-view sales?

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, it translates pretty dang well. On a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio (transcribed by 411Mania), Meltzer reported that pay-per-view buys were up for both B/R Live (who carried the show domestically for $49.99 USD) as well as FITE TV (who carried it internationally for $19.99 USD). While FITE TV’s numbers were expected to increase, as they were the only way to see the event in the U.K. following the sudden closure of ITV’s Box Office service, having the domestic numbers go up as viewed as “a good sign,” Meltzer says, adding that the B/R Live numbers are up “over 10 percent” from AEW’s previous pay-per-view, Full Gear, which did approximately 100,000 buys worldwide. He continues:

“Everything [is] absolutely through the roof… Put it this way. If [AEW] didn’t lose the UK television pay-per-view, I would say this — I would safely say this show would do 100 [thousand pay-per-view buys], but without that, it could do less.”

AEW’s next pay-per-view, Double Or Nothing, takes place May 23, 2020, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.