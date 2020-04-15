As WWE makes headlines with their “essential” live television shows and Vince McMahon’s addition to President Donald Trump’s task force to restart the U.S. economy, All Elite Wrestling has been on a production hiatus, with material pre-taped for Dynamite through May, without several of the company’s top stars. Today on Twitter, AEW confirmed that the company’s next live show will be the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 23.

AEW’s official account tweeted that though DON 2020 will go on, it won’t be at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, which is currently closed. The company didn’t reveal where the PPV will take place, stating that “Additional details related to DOUBLE OR NOTHING, which was initially scheduled to be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, will be revealed in the weeks ahead with features of the event itself ultimately being determined by the latest guidance of national and global health authorities.”