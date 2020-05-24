AEW Double Or Nothing 2020 Results

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free AEW Double Or Nothing results for 2020. The latest AEW pay-per-view featured the Stadium Stampede match, the finals of the TNT Championship Tournament with an appearance from Iron Mike Tyson, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Ins and Outs of AEW Double Or Nothing column.

1. Number One Contender Buy-In Match: Best Friends defeated Private Party. The Best Friends pinned Marq Quen with Strong Zero to win the match and become number one contenders to the AEW Tag Team Championship.

2. Brian Cage won the Casino Ladder Match. Cage made his debut in this match, pressing Darby Allin (and a ladder) out of the ring (into another ladder) and climbing a third ladder to pull down an oversized plastic poker chip to win. Cage is now the number one contender to the AEW World Championship. You can watch highlights from that here.

3. MJF defeated Jungle Boy. MJF won a competitive match with a modified European clutch.

4. TNT Championship Tournament Final: Cody defeated Lance Archer. Mike Tyson was in attendance to present the TNT Championship to the winner, and sat at ringside through the match. Arn Anderson was ejected for cheating behind the referee’s back, which also got Jake Roberts tossed. Jake returned with a snake, but Mike Tyson stepped in, threatened him away, and took off his own shirt. You can watch that here. Cody countered the Blackout with Cross Rhodes to win the match and become the first TNT Champion. Note: the belt isn’t finished yet.

5. Kris Statlander defeated Penelope Ford with the Big Bang Theory. Ford was a replacement for the injured Dr. Britt Baker.