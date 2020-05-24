Mike Tyson Almost Fought A Snake At AEW Double Or Nothing

What’s old in pro wrestling is officially new again: Not only is WWE reviving their In Your House pay-per-view concept for an upcoming NXT Takeover event, but NXT’s main Wednesday night competitor All Elite Wrestling got none other than “Iron” Mike Tyson back in the squared circle for the first time in a decade, as he made an explosive appearance at AEW Double Or Nothing to deliver the TNT Championship to its first owner.
.@MikeTyson has arrived and is ready to present the #TNTChampionship to either @CodyRhodes or @LanceHoyt.
Who takes the win?
A buff, bearded Tyson carried the title (which, according to commentator Jim Ross, is apparently unfinished and will feature gold plating upon its completion) to the ring then sat ringside as Cody Rhodes and Lance Archer battled it out for the right to be crowned the first-ever TNT Champion.
.@miketyson has seen enough!
As the match unfolded, Jake Roberts tried to interfere with the match by bringing a python to the ring, but Tyson sprang into action, pulled off his shirt and scared him off. This gave Rhodes the opening to connect with back-to-back Cross Rhodes on Archer for the victory. Tyson then happily presented the TNT Championship to the Son Of A Son Of A Plumber.
Tyson is no stranger to the squared circle: The man once called Kid Dynamite played a huge factor in the main event of WrestleMania 14 in 1998, punching out Shawn Michaels to help Steve Austin win his first world championship. He later reconciled with Michaels, returning to WWE in 2010 and punching out Chris Jericho to help D-Generation X win a tag team match.