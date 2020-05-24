AEW

Mike Tyson Almost Fought A Snake At AEW Double Or Nothing

by:

What’s old in pro wrestling is officially new again: Not only is WWE reviving their In Your House pay-per-view concept for an upcoming NXT Takeover event, but NXT’s main Wednesday night competitor All Elite Wrestling got none other than “Iron” Mike Tyson back in the squared circle for the first time in a decade, as he made an explosive appearance at AEW Double Or Nothing to deliver the TNT Championship to its first owner.

A buff, bearded Tyson carried the title (which, according to commentator Jim Ross, is apparently unfinished and will feature gold plating upon its completion) to the ring then sat ringside as Cody Rhodes and Lance Archer battled it out for the right to be crowned the first-ever TNT Champion.

As the match unfolded, Jake Roberts tried to interfere with the match by bringing a python to the ring, but Tyson sprang into action, pulled off his shirt and scared him off. This gave Rhodes the opening to connect with back-to-back Cross Rhodes on Archer for the victory. Tyson then happily presented the TNT Championship to the Son Of A Son Of A Plumber.

Tyson is no stranger to the squared circle: The man once called Kid Dynamite played a huge factor in the main event of WrestleMania 14 in 1998, punching out Shawn Michaels to help Steve Austin win his first world championship. He later reconciled with Michaels, returning to WWE in 2010 and punching out Chris Jericho to help D-Generation X win a tag team match.

Pro Wrestling
The Best And Worst Of WWE Friday Night Smackdown 5/22/20: Can’t Hardy Wait
by: FacebookTwitter
Stardom Wrestler Hana Kimura Has Died At Age 22
by: Twitter
WWE Friday Night Smackdown Open Discussion Thread: Champion Vs. (Omnipresent) Champion
by: FacebookTwitter
AEW Double Or Nothing 2020: Card, Analysis, Predictions
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 5/20/20: Kross The Line
by: FacebookTwitter
Cody Explained Why A Positive COVID-19 Test In AEW Would ‘Not Shut Down The Production’
by: Twitter
×