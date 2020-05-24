Mike Tyson Almost Fought A Snake At AEW Double Or Nothing

What’s old in pro wrestling is officially new again: Not only is WWE reviving their In Your House pay-per-view concept for an upcoming NXT Takeover event, but NXT’s main Wednesday night competitor All Elite Wrestling got none other than “Iron” Mike Tyson back in the squared circle for the first time in a decade, as he made an explosive appearance at AEW Double Or Nothing to deliver the TNT Championship to its first owner.

A buff, bearded Tyson carried the title (which, according to commentator Jim Ross, is apparently unfinished and will feature gold plating upon its completion) to the ring then sat ringside as Cody Rhodes and Lance Archer battled it out for the right to be crowned the first-ever TNT Champion.