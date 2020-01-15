Wednesday Night Wars: AEW Dynamite Bash At The Beach And NXT Open Discussion Thread (1/15/20)

Welcome to this week’s Wednesday Night Wars open discussion thread, featuring a revived WCW classic. AEW Dynamite is following up their ratings domination from last week with Bash at the Beach, featuring Diamond Dallas Page, like all Bashes at the Beach should. NXT is responding with the reunion of the Time Splitters, so it should be a great night from both sides.

On tonight’s cards:

AEW Dynamite

  • MJF, The Butcher, The Blade (with The Bunny) vs. Diamond Dallas Page, Dustin Rhodes, and QT Marshall
  • PAC vs. Darby Allin
  • Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida vs. Awesome Kong and Mel (with Brandi Rhodes)
  • Sammy Guevara vs. Jon Moxley

NXT

  • NXT Women’s Championship Number One Contender Battle Royal
  • Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round Mach: The Broserweights vs. South Wales Subculture
  • Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round Mach: Time Splitters vs. Grizzled Young Veterans
  • the fallout from Undisputed Era’s attack at the end of NXT TakeOver Blackpool II

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and if we get enough comments, we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of NXT and AEW reports. Make sure you flip the comments by selecting “newest” in the drop down menu under discussion, and enjoy the show!

