The Ins And Outs Of AEW Dynamite 10/16/19: Darby Allin And The Little People

Previously on the Ins and Outs of AEW Dynamite: Kenny Omega brought a barbed-wire broom to the ring to have a sword fight with Jon Moxley and then PAC hit him in the back of the head with a chair. PAC is the only one who understands me.

If you’d like to keep up with this column and its thinly veiled Best and Worst format, you can keep tabs on the Ins and Outs of AEW Dynamite tag page. Elle Collins is also covering AEW Dark for us, and you can keep track of all things All Elite here. Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter, where everything and everyone is terrible.

And now, the Ups and Downs of All Elite Wrestling Dynamite, episode three: Revenge Of The Stiffed.