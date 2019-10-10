The Ins And Outs Of AEW Dynamite 10/9/19: Broom Goes The Dynamite

Previously on the Ins and Outs of AEW Dynamite: All Elite Wrestling debuted on TNT (drama?) with the formation of Chris Jericho’s evil new heel faction, Cody Rhodes being treated like a conquering hero, and Kenny Omega going through a glass coffee table.

If you'd like to keep up with this column and its thinly veiled Best and Worst format, you can keep tabs on the Ins and Outs of AEW Dynamite tag page. Elle Collins is also covering AEW Dark for us, and you can keep track of all things All Elite here.

And now, the Goods and Less Goods of All Elite Wrestling Dynamite, episode two: Attack of the Cronies.