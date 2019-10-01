AEW Dynamite Will Air Live In Canada

With AEW Dynamite premiering tomorrow night on TNT, the final details are falling into place. One thing that’s taken a surprisingly long time to nail down is how fans in Canada will be able to legally watch the show. Even when the announcement finally came last week about what options will exist for British viewers, Canadians were still left out in the cold, despite living in the home country of prominent AEW wrestlers including Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, and Allie. Fortunately, it seems that answer has finally come.