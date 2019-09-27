The premiere episode of All Elite Wrestling‘s new television show, Dynamite, is coming up in less than a week, and new announcements are still being made about how people all over the world can watch it. Here’s a rundown of all the ways we know you can legally access the show right now.

American fans almost definitely have the easiest road to watching AEW Dynamite so far. The show will air on TNT on Wednesday nights starting on October 2 as a two-hour live show from 8 PM E.T. to 10 PM E.T. Since TNT shows are available to watch later on Hulu, you’ll presumably be able to watch Dynamite later on Hulu.