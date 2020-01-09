It’s a new year, and the Wednesday Night Wars are back at full strength. After a week in which AEW Dynamite dominated the ratings (because they were up against an awards clip show), NXT’s back with the start of the Dusty Rhodes Classic . Can an “anniversary edition” of Dynamite with a tribute to legends of Memphis wrestling hold up?

AEW Dynamite

AEW Women’s Championship Match: Riho (c) vs. Kris Statlander

Sammy Guevara vs. Christopher Daniels

Jurassic Express vs. Best Friends and Orange Cassidy

The Rhodes vs. Lucha Bros.

Jon Moxley gives his answer to the Inner Circle

Tribute to the legends of Memphis wrestling

NXT

North American Championship Number One Contender Fatal Four-way: Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Damian Priest

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round Mach: Undisputed Era vs. Gallus

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round Mach: Imperium vs. Forgotten Sons

