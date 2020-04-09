AEW Dynamite Results 4/8/20

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free AEW Dynamite results for April 8, 2020. The show featured the first semi-finals match in the TNT Championship Tournament, Britt Baker in a bloody match against Hikaru Shida, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Ins and Outs of AEW Dynamite column.

AEW Dynamite Results:



– The show opened with a promo from Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts, who predicted Cody will lose his TNT Championship tournament match to Shawn Spears so he won’t have to face Lance Archer.

– Tony Schiavone and Chris Jericho are the commentary team.

1. Lance Archer squashed Alan Angels.

2. Hikaru Shida defeated Britt Baker with a running knee strike. Baker’s nose got busted open during the match, and she bled profusely.

3. Best Friends defeated Kenny Omega and Michael Nakazawa. The team name “Best Friends” was on the line here. The actual Best Friends won with Strong Zero on Nakazawa.

– Another Jon Moxley/Jake Hager video package.

– Matt Hardy challenged Chris Jericho to an “Elite Deletion” at the Hardy Compound.

4. Brodie Lee defeated Lee Johnson with a rolling lariat.

5. TNT Championship Tournament Semi-Finals Match: Cody defeated Shawn Spears. Spears’ shoulders were counted down while he was in the Figure Four, giving Cody the win.