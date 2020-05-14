AEW Dynamite Results 5/13/20

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free AEW Dynamite results for May 13, 2020. The show featured a Women’s Fatal Four-Way, Chris Jericho versus the man known as Pineapple Pete, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Ins and Outs of AEW Dynamite column.

— Lance Archer beat up a crew member on the way to the ring, with Jake the Snake Roberts. Jake said he’ll apologize to Brandi Rhodes just as soon as she kisses his ass, and that a woman’s place is at home. He was interrupted by Cody revving the engine of his truck and driving it into the arena. Cody and Archer brawled until Jake and Archer left.

1. Best Friends defeated Jurassic Express. Fenix attacked Orange Cassidy at ringside, then MJF attacked Jungle Boy while Referee Aubrey Edwards was distracted. Chuck Taylor hit the Awful Waffle on Jungle Boy to get the pin. After the match, Wardlow attacked Marko Stunt at ringside.

— Jon Moxley angrily refused an interview on his way into the arena.

2. Hikara Shida defeated Penelope Ford, Britt Baker, and Kris Statlander. Shida pinned Ford after a running knee, while Baker had Statlander in the Lockjaw at ringside.

— Suge D cut a backstage promo saying that he was initially insulted by the nickname Pineapple Pete, but he’s learned to embrace it.

3. Kenny Omega and Matt Hardy defeated Proud & Powerful. Omega hit Ortiz with the V-Trigger, and Hardy followed up with the Twist of Fate for a pin.

— Backstage, Taz attempted to apologize to Darby Allin for offending him last week by talking about why he lost to Cody, but he ended up going on about it again until Darby stopped him and left.

— Nyla Rose interrupted a Hikaru Shida interview to say that she brought Shida a present. She hit her with a kendo stick and yelled “I found your kendo stick, bitch!” Shida will face Rose for the Women’s Championship at Double Or Nothing.

4. MJF defeated Lee Johnson. Johnson tapped out to an armbar. After the match, MJF took a mic and called out Jungle Boy, who he’ll face at Double Or Nothing. He also announced he’ll be facing Marko Stunt next week.

5. Chris Jericho (with the Inner Circle) defeated Pineapple Pete/Suge D. Pete got some offense in as the match began, but Jericho won a quick pinfall with the Judas Effect.

– The Stadium Stampede (The Elite vs. The Inner Circle), Dr. Britt Baker DMD vs. Kris Statlander, Private Party vs. Best Friends, and Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose in a no disqualification, no count-out match have been added to Double or Nothing. (WWE Hall of Famer) Mike Tyson will present the TNT Championship to the winner of the tournament finals there.