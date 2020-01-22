AEW Dynamite Spoilers For 1/22/20: Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager At Sea

Wednesday night’s edition of AEW Dynamite happens as part of Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager At Sea, which means we have full taping spoilers for you. Hat tip to Heel By Nature for the live, mid-cruise results.
If “full taping spoilers” wasn’t enough of a spoiler warning for you, these are spoilers, and you should be spoiler-warned. Our combination open discussion thread for AEW Dynamite and NXT will be up as usual, as well as our Ins and Outs of an AEW Dynamite from a music and wrestling cruise ship.
AEW Dynamite Taping Results:
It’s time to finally set sail on the Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea: Part Deux – Second Wave, bay-bay!! 🚢🍾🤘🏼 #Bahamas #JerichoCruise pic.twitter.com/Z1TASllZWm
— Mike Campbell (@Mike_Campbell31) January 20, 2020
1. AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Kenny Omega and Hangman Page defeated SCU (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky) to become the new AEW Tag Team Champions.
2. Britt Baker defeated Priscilla Kelly. After the match, Baker insulted Tony Schiavone.
3. The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Santana, and Ortiz) defeated The Jurassic Express.
4. MJF defeated Joey Janela.
– Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks showed up to talk, but were interrupted by MJF. MJF taunted Cody about not being able to touch him, so the Bucks beat him up on Cody’s behalf.
5. AEW Championship Number One Contender Match: Jon Moxley defeated Pac. After the match, Chris Jericho showed up at the entrance.
Dynamite taping pic.twitter.com/MMDxZcq80C
— Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) January 21, 2020