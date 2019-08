Being the Elite

As All Elite Wrestling announces matches and event locations for their upcoming TV show, wrestling fans can still only speculate about what that TV show will actually be like. The Young Bucks have spoken in the past about their commitment to creating a different type of wrestling show from WWE. In a recent interview with Decider, the Jackson brothers and Tony Khan mentioned that AEW plans to avoid what they see as a big problem in current mainstream wrestling (read: WWE) – “overexposure.”