AEW Fyter Fest 2019 Open Discussion Thread

AEW Fyter Fest airs live on Saturday, June 29, on Bleacher Report Live and Fite TV, starting at 8:30 PM Eastern, with a pre-show starting at 7:30. It will include the All Elite Wrestling in-ring debuts of Jon Moxley and Darby Allin, a match with consequences for an upcoming tag team tournament, and, I’m guessing, a joke about MJF being promised better catering than a cheese sandwich.
You can read the full With Spandex rundown of the card here, but here’s the no-frills match list:
AEW Fyter Fest Card:
1. Non-Sanctioned Match: Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela
2. The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M and Fénix) and Laredo Kid
3. Cody vs. Darby Allin
4. Adam Page vs. Jimmy Havoc vs. Jungle Boy vs. MJF
5. Christopher Daniels vs. Cima
6. Yuka Sakazaki vs. Riho vs. Nyla Rose
7. (Pre-Show) Hardcore Match: Michael Nakazawa vs. Alex Jebailey
8. (Pre-Show) Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) vs. SoCal Uncensored (Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian) vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen)