AEW Fyter Fest 2019 Open Discussion Thread

AEW

AEW Fyter Fest airs live on Saturday, June 29, on Bleacher Report Live and Fite TV, starting at 8:30 PM Eastern, with a pre-show starting at 7:30. It will include the All Elite Wrestling in-ring debuts of Jon Moxley and Darby Allin, a match with consequences for an upcoming tag team tournament, and, I’m guessing, a joke about MJF being promised better catering than a cheese sandwich.

You can read the full With Spandex rundown of the card here, but here’s the no-frills match list:

AEW Fyter Fest Card: