On November 3, All Elite Wrestling‘s Kenny Omega returned to DDT, the Japanese promotion that was his home company from 2008-2014. At Ultimate Party, which you can watch on DDT’s streaming service here, Omega teamed up with AEW Women’s World Champion Riho for a match against Antonio Honda and Miyu Yamashita. After the show, he teased future matches in DDT and a possible addition to the AEW women’s division.

Backstage at Ultimate Party, Omega praised his opponents and his partner. In regards to Yamashita, a top wrestler in Tokyo Joshi Pro, DDT’s all-women sister promotion, he said, “I watch over the female division in AEW, scouting talent. Honestly, I am interested in Miyu… She’s awesome and I feel she’d be a good fit in AEW, especially because we don’t have wrestlers that fight her style.”

Omega asked Riho what she thought of Yamashita coming to AEW, and the champ responded, “I’d like to see more Japanese women flourish, so I’d like to see more of them, but that means more rivals coming after my belt, so there’s that too.” If Yamashita did show up in AEW, she would be the third TJPW regular to do so after Yuka Sakazaki and Shoko Nakajima, who had an awesome match for the Princess of Princess Championship elsewhere on the Ultimate Party card.

Omega and Riho had another mixed tag match recently in Taiwan on a show co-promoted by OWE, and Omega said he wants to team more with Riho in the future. At a press conference the next day, he also cut a promo setting up singles matches with two of DDT’s top young stars, Konosuke Takeshita and Tetsuya Endo.

Omega said when he returned to DDT he had interest in “the new generation, the generation I left DDT in the hands of before I went to New Japan,” who he had a hand in training in the DDT dojo.

Of course, I’m talking about Takeshita and Endo. Of course. I can’t really say much else other than it was interesting. I’ve never had children. I’ve never been a father. But I’d imagine if I did have children and if I were a father, and I raised my kids to try to be the best they could be and I made sacrifices and I even put myself out there to try harder than I ever have to make the best example for my children and then they grew up to be disappointments, that’s kind of how I feel.

Omega went on to clarify why he was disappointed in Takeshita and Endo:

I noticed some changes physically, but I didn’t see any heart, any passion. When they went out to the stage, I didn’t feel a star’s presence. The people didn’t care. They haven’t even won over their own fans yet. What are they doing here?

The Cleaner praised how the wrestlers improved their physiques but said they had changed “nothing” in the ring over the past five years. He said that now has to judge everyone from “an elite standard” rather than “the old DDT standard” and that,

If I’m judging everybody equally, they couldn’t stand in the same ring with me. It would be an embarrassment. I would feel bad for the DDT fans, the ones that love Takeshita, the ones that love Endo, I would feel bad for them if they had to see that, to see just how much of a difference there was in who they were and in who I am.

He listed some of his accomplishments in larger companies – winning the G1, winning the IWGP Heavyweight Championship and the AAA Mega Championship – and said Endo and Takeshita didn’t look like they could do those things or find success in America or outside of Japan.

For those unfamiliar with DDT, as you can probably tell, this is not Omega being a colossal shoot jerk. Endo and Takeshita are both really good wrestlers! If you like really athletic Kenny Omega matches, they’re exactly the type of people you want to see him have matches with.

And though Omega isn’t scheduled to return to DDT yet, it looks like these matches will probably happen. Takeshita and Endo both responded to Omega’s comments on Twitter, responding to these fighting words with fighting words of their own:

Takeshita: Whenever Kenny would give us serious advice, he'd do it in English, so I sensed how serious he was here. Having sad that, I can't just let him say this and do nothing about it. I'd love to have him find out who Takeshita and Endo are today, through a fight.#ddtpro https://t.co/Q6KFC2atO8 — DDT English Update (@ddtpro_eng) November 4, 2019

Endo: He's got a compelling point, perhaps too so much so that it would have broken me 5 years ago. You are Kenny Omega the global star now, and I don't know the outside world. It may be selfish, but I'd love the opportunity to compare our respective 5 years.#ddtpro #DDTUP https://t.co/bXylXgy5FL — DDT English Update (@ddtpro_eng) November 4, 2019

In addition to his responsibilities in AEW, Omega is added a lot to his schedule internationally, first with the OWE tour and the AAA title win and now this angle in DDT. It’s an unusual situation for a top guy on American weekly wrestling TV. But it looks like the DDT-AEW relationship should bring about some cool matches in the future, whether it’s Miyu Yamashita in AEW or Kenny Omega vs. Tetsuya Endo and/or Konosuke Takeshita in DDT, which could possibly open the door for these two to show up in AEW in the future.