AEW And NXT Both Lost Members Of Their Women’s Rosters This Weekend

All Elite Wrestling

We all saw Bayley turn heel last night on Raw, but as we catch up with the long weekend’s news it turns out that Smackdown Live isn’t the only wrestling brand to lose a smiling, upbeat female babyface this weekend, and sadly the other two seem much more likely to be permanent losses to their respective rosters.

As reported at Wrestling Inc and elsewhere, Kylie Rae, an indie wrestling star who made a great first impression on AEW fans at their Double Or Nothing PPV back in May, had been seemingly MIA from the company pretty much ever since, but at the media scrum after All Out on Saturday, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that she had asked for and been granted a release from her AEW contract. He offered no details about the parting of ways except that it was amicable and there are no hard feelings. As for Kylie, she’s said nothing publicly at all, but she deleted her Twitter and doesn’t seem to have any indie bookings on the horizon, so the rumor is that she’s out of wrestling, possibly due to an undisclosed medical issue. Only time will tell if she’ll be back.

WWE

Meanwhile at the WWE Performance Center, Squared Circle Sirens reports that Kacy Catanzaro has left NXT, and apparently wrestling, after suffering a back injury. Catanzaro came to WWE after making a name for herself in American Ninja Warrior, and made a positive impression in the 2018 Mae Young Classic, and the 2019 Women’s Royal Rumble Match. She’d appeared a few times on NXT TV, most recently with a loss to Io Shirai, but hadn’t found a regular place on the card yet. Nevertheless, she was prominently featured on the WWE PC YouTube channel, and seemed like someone the WWE had a big investment in going forward.